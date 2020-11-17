COVID-19: Delhi records 3,797 cases; 99 fatalities take toll to 7,713

Delhi recorded 3,797 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.89 lakh, even as 99 new fatalities pushed the toll to 7,713, authorities said.

These relatively low number of fresh cases came out of the 29,871 tests conducted the previous day which was a Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 12.73 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases till date here was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.

Ninety-nine fatalities were recorded, pushing the toll in the national capital to 7,713.

The active cases tally on Monday stood at 40,128.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 4,89,202, while the recovery rate stood at over 90 per cent.

The number of containment zones in Delhi increased to 4,430 on Monday from 4,358 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is no chance of reimposition of lockdown in the national capital since the third wave of coronavirus has peaked out in the city.

The sudden spike in cases comes amid festive season and rising pollution level. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25, Diwali fell on Saturday and Chhath is on November 20-21.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

According to the Monday bulletin, out of the total number of 16,677 beds in COVID hospitals, 7,728 are vacant.

It said that 451 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of tests done per million, as on Sunday was over 2.88 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 54.7 lakh.

The bulletin said that 4,41,361 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Since September, daily cases had begun to rise in the city. From the last week of September, it had stated to come down a bit.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 26,533 on Monday from 27,089 the previous day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

