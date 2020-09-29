New Delhi: The national capital reported 48 COVID-19 fatalities on Tuesday, the highest in over 70 days, as the toll climbed to 5,320, while 3,227 fresh cases pushed the tally to over 2.76 lakh, authorities said.

This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day since July 16, when the city recorded 58 fatalities.

On September 26, Delhi had recorded 46 deaths, 42 the next day and 37 on September 28.

The fresh cases reported on Tuesday came out of the 59,102 tests conducted the previous day.

Forty-eight new fatalities have been recorded, taking the death toll to 5320, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The active cases' tally on Tuesday rose to 27,524 from 27,123 the previous day.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 5,272 on Monday.

The Tuesday bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 2,76,325.

The number of containment zones in Delhi jumped to 2505 on Tuesday from 2,465 on Monday.

The positivity rate on Tuesday stood at 5.46 per cent while the recovery rate was over 88 per cent, the bulletin said, adding the case fatality rate stood at 1.93 per cent.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the past few days.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24198 (2312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4071) on September 19.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Tuesday stood at 49526 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 9576 in all adding to 59,102, according to the bulletin.

The number of tests done per million, as on Tuesday was over 1.58 lakh while the total number of tests crossed the 30 lakh-mark.

The bulletin said that 240703 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

Meanwhile, in a post shared on his Facebook page, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said over 77000 COVID-19 patients have recovered in September, an average of 3,500 patients each day. "This is the highest recovery since the outbreak of the pandemic," the post said.

Jain also took a meeting with medical directors and medical superintendents of all Delhi government hospitals to review the status of testing.

Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev took a review meeting with all district magistrates on COVID-19 management.

Since August 18, cases again have been coming in four-figure count in the city.

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of 15,839 beds in COVID hospitals, 9,324 are vacant.

It said that 1,221 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights.

The number of people in home isolation further dropped to 16,049 compared to 16,679 previous day.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

