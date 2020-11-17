COVID-19: Delhi records 6,396 fresh cases; 99 deaths take toll to 7,812

These fresh cases in Delhi came out of the 49,031 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 13.04% amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812, authorities said.

New Delhi: Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 49,031 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 13.04 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

These fresh cases came out of the 49,031 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 13.04 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The highest single-day spike till date here -- 8,593 cases -- was recorded on November 11 when 85 fatalities were recorded.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 42,004 from 40,128, the previous day.

According to the bulletin, the total number of cases has climbed to 4,95,598. PTI KND SNE

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.