This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Delhi records 6,396 fresh cases; 99 deaths take toll to 7,812
COVID-19: Delhi records 6,396 fresh cases; 99 deaths take toll to 7,812
1 min read.17 Nov 2020
PTI
These fresh cases in Delhi came out of the 49,031 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 13.04% amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city
New Delhi: Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812, authorities said.
New Delhi: Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812, authorities said.
These fresh cases came out of the 49,031 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 13.04 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
These fresh cases came out of the 49,031 tests conducted the previous day, while the positivity rate stood at 13.04 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now