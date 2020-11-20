COVID-19: Delhi records 6,608 fresh cases; 118 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: The national capital recorded 6,608 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally on Friday to over 5.17 lakh, while 118 more fatalities during the same period pushed the death toll to 8,159, authorities said.

These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 62,425 tests conducted the previous day, including 23,507 RT-PCR tests, the highest till date. The positivity rate was 10.59 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

These fresh coronavirus cases were detected from 62,425 tests conducted the previous day, including 23,507 RT-PCR tests, the highest till date. The positivity rate was 10.59 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The highest single-day spike in cases till date in Delhi was 8,593 which was recorded on November 11. The same day 85 fatalities were registered.

On Friday, 118 fatalities were recorded which pushing the death toll to 8,159.

The total number of cases climbed to 5,17,238 on Friday, of which 4,68,143 have recovered. The city currently has 40,936 active cases, down from 43,221 on Thursday.

The number of containment zones in Delhi has risen to 4,560 on Friday from 4,501 the previous day.

Earlier in the day, Jain said the gradual reduction in the number of new COVID-19 cases and the positivity rate was a "clear indicator" that the spread of the virus was decreasing in the national capital.

"The positivity rate was 15.26 per cent on November 7. It is less than 11 per cent now. The maximum number of cases (8,593) were reported on November 10," Jain said.

The minister announced that government rates would apply to normal and non-ICU beds reserved in private hospitals by the Delhi government for COVID-19 patients.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.