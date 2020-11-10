Covid-19: Delhi records highest single-day spike of 7,830 new cases

Delhi continued to report a sequential spike of new Covid-19 cases for the past few days now. On Tuesday, the national capital reported 7,830 more positives, the highest ever in a 24-hour period since the pandemic's outbreak.

With this, the total tally of coronavirus cases has reached 4,51,382.

Along with that, 83 new virus-related fatalities pushed the toll to 7,143, authorities said.

These fresh cases came out of the 59,035 tests conducted the previous day. The positivity rate stood at 13.26 per cent amid festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department.

The previous highest single-day spike till date here, 7,745 cases, was recorded on Sunday.

Delhi had recorded 71 fatalities from COVID-19 on Monday and 5,023 fresh cases. On Saturday and Sunday, 79 and 77 deaths were recorded respectively.

The active cases tally on Tuesday rose to 41,385 from 39,795 the previous day.

Meanwhile, Amid sudden surge in novel coronavirus cases in the national capital, the Delhi government on Tuesday ordered Covid-19 test centres to mandatorily check the oxygen saturation level of people, and persons found having it below 94 per cent are to undergo compulsory medical examination.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a tweet on shared a copy of the order.

"Prompt and appropriate treatment is the key to save lives and combat Covid-19 complications and deaths. All RAT and RTPCR centers are hereby directed to ensure Oxygen saturation. Patients with less than 94% oxygen saturation to mandatorily undergo a medical examination," he tweeted.

