COVID-19: Delhi records highest spike in cases in 67 days; death count 4,500

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 2,737 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the city's highest single-day spike in 67 days, taking the infection tally to over 1.82 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 4,500, authorities said.

This is the third successive day in September in which over 2,000 new cases have been reported.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, 19 more fatalities have been reported in the city.

On Wednesday, 19 deaths were reported and the daily cases count was at 2,509. On September 1, the fresh cases count stood at 2,312.

The number of active cases currently stands at 17,692. It was 16,502 on Wednesday.

On June 23, the national capital had reported its highest single-day spike so far of 3,947 new cases.

The death toll from COVID-19 stood at 4,481 on Wednesday.

Thursday's bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,500 and the total number of cases to 1,82,306.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

