In a first, the national capital recorded less than 2,000 cases for two straight days this month. Over 1,500 fresh coronavirus cases were detected in Delhi in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the capital increased to 112,494, according to the state department.

At least 37 people people died due to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state increased to 3,371.

Nearly 90,000 COVID-19 patients were recovered from the disease. There were 19,155 active coronavirus patients in the state.

Delhi conducted 9,443 RT-PCR tests and 11,793 rapid-antigen tests in the last 24 hours. Till today, a total of 7,89,853 tests were dobe. Arvind Kejriwal-led government had done 41,571 tests per million population, the state health department said.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patients under home isolation stood at 11,059, it said. In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by around two per cent every day. For every 100 confirmed cases, three have died due to the virus in the city so far. The recovery rate has increased to more than 79%, the bulletin said.

Focussed and coordinated action by the Centre along with states and UTs, effective clinical management of coronavirus and timely diagnosis led to a consistent increase in the number of recovered cases in the country, the Union health ministry said on Sunday.

The number of recovered cases exceeds active COVID-19 cases by 2,42,362 as on date, it said. "The recovery rate has improved to 62.93%," the ministry said.

"As more people are recovering due to all-round efforts, the recovered cases exceed active cases by 242,362," it said. There were 292,258 active coronavirus cases in the country.

