Home >News >India >Covid-19: Delhi reports biggest single-day spike of 4,321 new cases
A medic in PPE collects swab samples from the passengers coming from outside of India, for the COVID-19 RT PCR test, at Indra Gandhi International airport, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
A medic in PPE collects swab samples from the passengers coming from outside of India, for the COVID-19 RT PCR test, at Indra Gandhi International airport, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Covid-19: Delhi reports biggest single-day spike of 4,321 new cases

1 min read . Updated: 12 Sep 2020, 10:48 PM IST ANI

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital rose to 2,14,069, including 4,715 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi has reported record 4,321 new cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,14,069.

In the national capital, 3,141 people recovered/discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government.

The total number of cases in the national capital rose to 2,14,069 including 4,715 deaths and 1,81,295 recovered/discharged/migrated.

The active cases are at 28,059, as per the government of Delhi.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that on Saturday it counselled around 200 passengers for not wearing face masks properly.

In addition, 114 passengers were fined for 200 each for violation of social distancing norms/not wearing face mask/cover inside trains, according to the DMRC.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
A man rides scooty along the road as clouds hover over the India Gate, Rajpath in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Delhi has recorded 71% less rainfall in September so far: IMD data

1 min read . 12 Sep 2020
The Burj Khalifa skyscraper (Bloomberg)

UAE daily coronavirus cases hit record high of 1,007

2 min read . 12 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout