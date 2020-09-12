Covid-19: Delhi reports biggest single-day spike of 4,321 new cases

New Delhi: Delhi has reported record 4,321 new cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,14,069.

In the national capital, 3,141 people recovered/discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government.

In the national capital, 3,141 people recovered/discharged/migrated in the last 24 hours, as per the Delhi government.

The total number of cases in the national capital rose to 2,14,069 including 4,715 deaths and 1,81,295 recovered/discharged/migrated.

The active cases are at 28,059, as per the government of Delhi.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that on Saturday it counselled around 200 passengers for not wearing face masks properly.

In addition, 114 passengers were fined for ₹200 each for violation of social distancing norms/not wearing face mask/cover inside trains, according to the DMRC.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

