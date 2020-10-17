Home >News >India >Covid-19: Delhi's death toll reaches 5,981; case tally climbs to 3.27 lakh
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi, India. (AP)
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample at a COVID-19 testing center in New Delhi, India. (AP)

Covid-19: Delhi's death toll reaches 5,981; case tally climbs to 3.27 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2020, 10:01 PM IST PTI

  • Thirty-five more fatalities were recorded on Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,981, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department
  • The number of cases has climbed to 3,27,818

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 35 COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease in the national capital to 5,981, while 3,259 fresh cases pushed the tally to over 3.27 lakh, authorities said.

The fresh cases came out of the 55,715 tests conducted the previous day.

On October 10 and September 29, 48 COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16, when the national capital saw 58 people succumbing to the disease.

Thirty-five more fatalities were recorded on Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,981, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases slightly rose to 22,884 on Saturday from 22,814 the previous day.

The number of cases has climbed to 3,27,818, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
New Delhi: A medical official wears a protective suit and a mask to mitigate the spread of coronavirus inside a ward, specialised to receive virus-infected patients, at LNJP Hospital in New Delhi, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI05-03-2020_000176A) (PTI)

Coronovirus in Delhi: Govt and private hospitals will join hands to fight virus

1 min read . 06 Mar 2020
On February 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express, popularly known as Train 18. (PTI)

Indian Railways to resume New Delhi- Katra Vande Bharat Express

2 min read . 10 Oct 2020
A woman wearing a sanitary mask walks in downtown Milan, Italy (AP)

Italy to join France and UK with curbs as COVID-19 cases hit record

3 min read . 09:48 PM IST
Actor Soumitra Chatterjee.

Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee's health condition improves

2 min read . 05:18 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout