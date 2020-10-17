Covid-19: Delhi's death toll reaches 5,981; case tally climbs to 3.27 lakh

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 35 COVID-19 fatalities on Saturday, taking the death toll due to the disease in the national capital to 5,981, while 3,259 fresh cases pushed the tally to over 3.27 lakh, authorities said.

The fresh cases came out of the 55,715 tests conducted the previous day.

The fresh cases came out of the 55,715 tests conducted the previous day.

On October 10 and September 29, 48 COVID-19 fatalities were reported in the city, the highest number of deaths recorded in a day since July 16, when the national capital saw 58 people succumbing to the disease.

Thirty-five more fatalities were recorded on Saturday, taking the death toll to 5,981, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The tally of active cases slightly rose to 22,884 on Saturday from 22,814 the previous day.

The number of cases has climbed to 3,27,818, the bulletin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.