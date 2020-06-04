Covid-19: Delhi to raise capacity of hospitals

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government on Thursday announced its decision to raise the capacity of hospitals to deal with covid-19 patients amid increasing reports of patients being denied entry into hospitals in the national capital.

The announcement comes a day after Delhi saw its highest single-day spike with over 1500 patients testing positive for the disease taking the total to over 23,000. The government announced their decision to convert three more private hospitals for dedicated covid-19 treatment.

The Delhi government has been facing a challenge with increasing reports of patients being denied admission in hospitals across the state. Currently, there are 11 government and private hospitals which have been dedicated for covid-19 patients.

“The covid-19 cases in Delhi are increasing. Our focus is to save people’s lives. A strategy is being made to be covid-19 ready. Five government hospitals and three private hospitals have been declared fully covid-19. We had ordered 61 hospitals to reserve 20% of their beds for covid patients," deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

“This order was given so that patients are not refused treatment. We had decided that hospitals facing a difficulty in operating in mixed hospitals, we will declare them fully covid-19 hospitals. Three more hospitals were added to the list yesterday. We need to ensure that if someone needs hospitalisation, they have a bed available," he added.

With India being unlocked in phases, movement of people has been freely allowed within Delhi. Borders have been sealed for a week except for essential services. Of the 13,497 active cases, 8405 patients are recovering at home.

“There are three categories of covid-19. Hospitalisation is not necessary in mild and asymptomatic cases. There are thousands recovering at home. Moderate and severe cases need hospitalisation. The Delhi government is taking steps to ensure that those with moderate and severe cases get immediate entry in hospitals," health minister Satyendar Jain said.

