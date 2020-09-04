Home >News >India >COVID-19 discharge rate in Bengal rises to 84.48% , 58 more deaths reported
Migrants from West Bengal (PTI)
Migrants from West Bengal (PTI)

COVID-19 discharge rate in Bengal rises to 84.48% , 58 more deaths reported

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2020, 09:07 PM IST PTI

  • The COVID-19 discharge rate in West Bengal rose to 84.48% on Friday, after 3,305 more people recovered from the disease
  • The death toll due to the infection mounted to 3,452 with 58 fresh fatalities

WEST BENGAL : The COVID-19 discharge rate in West Bengal rose to 84.48% on Friday, after 3,305 more people recovered from the disease, the health department said.

The death toll due to the infection mounted to 3,452 with 58 fresh fatalities, the department said in its bulletin.

At least 2,978 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, which pushed the tally to 1,74,659, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases currently stands at 23,654.

As many as 45,620 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal govt allows banks to function on Saturdays amid COVID-19 outbreak

2 min read . 03:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: A police constable checks the temperature of his colleague at a metro station as the authorities have permitted the resumption of metro train operations from Sept. 7, during Unlock 4.0 in Bengaluru, Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) (PTI04-09-2020_000106A) (PTI)

Karnataka reports 9,280 new Covid-19 cases, 116 deaths

1 min read . 08:41 PM IST
Another new challenge: More young people are getting infected, and they're less likely to feel sick or believe that they're a danger to others. (REUTERS)

Tracking coronavirus cases proves difficult amid new surge: US health department

3 min read . 30 Jun 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout