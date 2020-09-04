Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19 discharge rate in Bengal rises to 84.48% , 58 more deaths reported
1 min read . 09:07 PM IST PTI

WEST BENGAL : The COVID-19 discharge rate in West Bengal rose to 84.48% on Friday, after 3,305 more people recovered from the disease, the health department said.

The death toll due to the infection mounted to 3,452 with 58 fresh fatalities, the department said in its bulletin.

At least 2,978 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state, which pushed the tally to 1,74,659, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases currently stands at 23,654.

As many as 45,620 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the state in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper