Covid-19 disruption: Professionals in high-contact business tap online revenue

There are takers for film criticism course online, as well. Even though the e-learning course by Film Companion, a movie portal founded by film critic Anupama Chopra, was planned before covid-19, the module went online during the lockdown when film buffs were cloistered at home. The four critics who teach the course include Anupama Chopra, Baradwaj Rangan, Rahul Desai and Sucharita Tyagi, has been curated in collaboration with Ashoka University and costs ₹499 for 10 lessons.