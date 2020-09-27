Covid-19: Doubling rate is 50 days right now, says Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that the Covid-19 doubling rate in the national capital is 50 days right now.

He said testing has been increased to 60,000 samples at the moment as against 20,000 earlier.

"This was a change in our strategy so that cases can be traced and the disease can be controlled," Jain said, who a few months ago battled Covid-19 and recovered after undergoing plasma therapy.

The national capital reported 46 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, the highest in over 70 days, taking the toll to 5,193, while 3,372 fresh cases pushed the tally to 2,67,822, authorities said.

This is the highest number of deaths reported in a day since July 16, when the city recorded 58 fatalities.

The capital reported 3,827 cases on Friday, 3,834 on Thursday, 3,714 on Wednesday and 3,816 on Tuesday.

As many as 57,688 tests were conducted to detect COVID-19 infection on Friday, of which 9,968 were RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 47,720 rapid antigen tests, the latest health bulletin said.

Of the total cases reported in Delhi so far, 2,32,912 have either recovered, been discharged or migrated out, it said.

Jain on Saturday said the surge in COVID-19 cases recorded in September "seems to have plateaued" and should show a "rapid fall".

Interacting with reporters, he also said, the next sero-prevalence survey, slated to be conducted from October 1, is likely to be delayed as the report of the September survey is to be put before the Delhi High Court by this month-end.

"The overall case fatality rate on Friday was 1.95 per cent, so less than 2 per cent. It used to be 3.5 per cent and above earlier. Also, cases which were coming in excess of over 4,000 per day have come down over the past few days. So, the surge we saw in September seems to have plateaued, and it should see a rapid fall," he said.

Asked if symptomatic people who tested negative in a rapid antigen test are to take RT-PCR test, he said, there are "strict orders" mandating that such people have to undergo the more reliable RT-PCR test.

On supply of oxygen through equipment, he reiterated , there is stock for 6-7 days.

COVID-19 cases have shown a surge since the beginning of this month with 4,473 infections reported on September 16, the highest single-day spike here till date.

The daily cases in Delhi had breached the 4000-mark for the first time on September 9 when the death count was 20 (overall 4,638 fatalities) and the caseload had crossed the 2 lakh-mark.

From September 9-19, fresh cases have been recorded in excess of 4,000 per day except on September 14 when the figure stood at 3,229 with 26 deaths being recorded that day, taking the toll to 4,770, according to official data.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing over the past few days.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported, ranged from 24,198 (2,312) on September 1 to 61,973 (4071) on September 19.

Since September 20, cases have remained below the 4,000-mark.

