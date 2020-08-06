On an overall front, the Bernstein analyst said the pharmaceutical industry is at an inflection point after four years of torrid performance due to a $22 billion opportunity in the next 5 years from expiry of patents on various drugs, and also because Indian companies’ investments in specialty drugs and biologics portfolio in the US starts maturing. The third factor for the optimism is the growth of the Indian market from $33 billion in 2019 to $59 billion by 2023, driven by prescription branded generics.