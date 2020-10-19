Covid-19: Durga Puja pandals to be no-entry zones for visitors, says Calcutta HC

As Durga Puja festivities in West Bengal are gearing up in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Calcutta High Court on Monday directed that all 34,000 Durga Puja pandals in the state to be made "No-Entry" zone for visitors. All these pandals to be barricaded in order to prevent large gathering amid pandemic outbreak.

The court also directed that list of names of organisers to be put up outside pandals and only they can enter for puja-related works. In total, only 25 people will be allowed at a time, including organizers.

Among the details, the court highlighted that five metres beyond the extremities of the small pandals and 10 metres beyond the bigger pandals are to be barricaded and demarcated as no entry zones.

Meanwhile, as fear of surge in COVID-19 numbers grows amid preparations for Durga puja, several pandal committees have already made arrangements for virtual 'darshan' this time, while barring the physical entry of visitors.

There are, however, other puja associations that have argued that the festival is all about inclusiveness, and revellers cannot be stopped from visiting the marquees. They have given assurances that all necessary measures would be taken to manage crowds and ensure safety of one and all.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently announcing that people can start visiting marquees from 'Tritiya' - three days before the puja rituals begin -- to avoid crowding to an extent.

