The Election Commission of India has asked national and regional political parties to send in their views and suggestions by 31 July on how to conduct election campaigns and public meetings amid the coronavirus pandemic .

This comes as Bihar is set to go for polls later this year. Several opposition parties of the state had urged the Election Commission to assure voters that the upcoming assembly polls do not become a 'super-spreader event'.

"You are aware that some by-elections and General Assembly elections of Bihar are due in 2020. Accordingly, you are requested to kindly send your views and suggestions latest by July 31, 2020 so that necessary guidelines may be firmed up for the election campaign by candidates or political parties for the conduct of election during the pandemic period," said a letter from the Election Commission.

The term of the current Bihar Assembly ends on November 29.

