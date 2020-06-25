COVID-19 effect: Airlines told to expect increase in cases of unruly passengers

NEW DELHI : Aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has warned airlines that as passengers might be facing increased stress due to new procedures which have been instituted to carry on operations in Covid-19 environment, disputes between passengers or with the crew might increase.

An increase in cases of unruly or disruptive passengers should be expected, either prior to departure or in-flight, DGCA said in a circular.

"Such behaviour, in the context of pressures imposed by Covid-19 pandemic, may be less aggressive or intrusive than the normally exhibited unruly behaviour, hence extra attention and steps need to be devoted for the prevention and management of unruly passengers."

DGCA directed operators to develop inflight procedures to manage such situations and develop associated training procedures to train and sensitise the cabin crew. "Cabin crew should be made aware of new issues, which may be encountered onboard including passengers refusing to continue wearing a face mask or covering in-light...," the circular said.

"The operators (airlines) should define SOP (standard operating procedure) for on board handling of unruly passengers in COVID-19 environment," DGCA said. Currently, CAR Section 3 Series M Part VI provides requirements on handling of unruly passengers.

"Operators are advised to communicate their policy on handling unruly passengers as widely as possible, including but not limited to publishing on their website, during ticket purchase, check-in process (on-line, kiosks, check-in, agents, etc)," the regulator said.

