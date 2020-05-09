Home > News > India > Covid-19: Eight labs approved for testing prototype samples of PPE coveralls
Covid-19: Eight labs approved for testing prototype samples of PPE coveralls

1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2020, 12:58 AM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

All these laboratories have been accredited by NABL

Eight approved laboratories are now testing prototype samples of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls required for protection from coronavirus. All these laboratories have been accredited by NABL.

The labs are: South India Textiles Research Association (SITRA), Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, DRDO-INMAS, New Delhi, Heavy Vehicle Factory, Avadi, Chennai, Small Arms Factory, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ordnance Factory, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, Ordnance Factory, Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Ordnance Factory, Ambernath, Maharashtra,) Metal & Steel Factory, Ishapore, West Bengal.

The tests are being conducted while conforming with the technical requirements issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Detailed procedure for issue of Unique Certification Code (UCC) for each passed prototype sample of the PPE coveralls has been issued by Ministry of Textiles.

The Unique Certification Code (UCC) refers to each prototype sample submitted by the manufacturer, and is required to be embossed on each manufactured Coverall along with the name of the manufacturer, date of manufacture and name of the client.

