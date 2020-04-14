Covid-19: Eight new cases in Kerala

ERNAKULAM : Kerala on Tuesday reported eight new covid-19 patients, whereas 13 of the existing patients recovered, continuing with its trend of the only state in India to flatten to the curve on new infections.

Kerala has 211 people, or about 55%, recovered patients as of Tuesday, and only 173 active patients, out of the total 386 recorded cases, said the state health minister KK Shailaja in a statement.

Tuesday's fresh cases are in Kannur (4), Kozhikode (4) and Kasargod (1) districts, according to the health minister. Five of them returned from Dubai recently and three were infected through contacts, she said.

Kerala has 1,07,075 people under observation over covid-19, said the health minister, down from 1,12,183 a day ago. Only 564 of them are in hospitals, and 81 were admitted to hospitals on Tuesday, she said. The state has sent 16,235 samples for testing so far, of which 15,488 returned as negative and the rest of the results are awaited, she said.