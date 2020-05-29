Covid-19: Eleven passengers who flew IndiGo test positive

BENGALURU: At least 11 passengers who flew IndiGo airlines on three different routes have tested positive for covid-19, the airline said in a statement.

"A few asypmtomatic passengers who travelled on IndiGo flights were discovered to be covid-19 positive on May 28, 2020," Indigo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation, said on Friday.

Three passengers took the flight from Delhi to Jammu (6E 955) on Tuesday, six boarded the flight from Bengaluru to Coimbatore (6E 6992) and two passengers flew from Delhi to Coimbatore (6E 908) on Wednesday, the airline said.

With passengers testing positive, challenges mount for airline and authorities even as they struggle to get back on track after resumption of domestic air travel two months after the nationwide lockdown was imposed to check the spread of covid-19.

"The passengers observed all precautionary measures including face mask, face shield and gloves, like other passengers on-board the aircraft," the airline said in its statement.

IndiGo said its aircraft are regularly sanitized and those in which positive cases have been detected have been disinfected.

"The operating crew has been home quarantined for 14 days and we are in the process of notifying other passengers as per the government guidelines, to ensure safety of our passengers and staff," the airline said.

