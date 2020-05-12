Covid-19 fight: Mumbai may call 5,000 doctors from other districts

MUMBAI: Mumbai Metropolitan Region may call around 5,000 doctors from other districts in Maharashtra to help fight covid-19 in the city and give some rest to its over-worked doctors, said two doctors working with the state government.

With covid-19 cases increasing daily, the medical fraternity is over worked and fatigued, and pooling in more doctors would ensure appropriate rest to the existing ones. Mumbai alone reported 14,521 cases and 528 deaths.

Currently, around 11,000 doctors, government and private, are assisting the state in fighting the pandemic. On 6 May, the state had asked the city’s private medical practitioners to report to work immediately and mandatorily to serve covid-19 patients for at least 15 days. Till 11 May, the state had received 7,000 applications for the same.

"The lockdown has meant we postpone the number of cases coming at one time. And the state is looking at being prepared. In some districts there are no or very few cases. Doctors can be called from there," said Dr Shivkumar Utture, president, Maharashtra Medical Council.

Utture said more number of doctors would mean the existing doctors could take a few days off from work, and rest.

"Medical practitioners have been working continuously for the last two months. The idea is to give them some rest so that they do not fall sick. Besides, we need to augment medical staff in the quarantine centres too. Calling in doctors from other districts will help," he added.

To address the increasing number of covid-19 positive cases, the state government has been setting up various quarantine facilities, the latest being the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition ground which is being transformed into a quarantine centre of over 1,000 beds. It had last month transformed the NSCI dome in Worli into a 300-bed quarantine facility.

A state government doctor, who did not wish to be quoted, said the government is working on a plan where medical staff, if working for a week, could be given the following week off to rest. "In the next two months, we are going to need many more people to work in the medical sector, at least twice the number that is working right now," he said.

On 8 April, Maharashtra’s chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had appealed to the medical community and ex-servicemen to join the efforts to battle covid-19. The government has also roped in private companies to rope in volunteers in the fight.

