Covid-19: Finance Commission asks for recommendations from health expert group

The group, which has now been expanded, was constituted by the FFC in May, 2018 and submitted its final report in August last year. Some of its key recommendations were incorporated in the first report of the FFC for the year 2020-21. "The 15th Finance Commission according the highest priority to the Health Sector, has now decided to reconvene this HLG in the light of recent developments due to the ongoing covid-19 crisis," the statement said.