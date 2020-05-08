Noida: A 60-year-old man died due to coronavirus in western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday, becoming the first fatality in the district due to COVID-19.

The victim was a resident of Noida's Sector 22, officials said.

He was admitted in a private hospital in Noida earlier this week and found positive for COVID-19 on Thursday after which he was taken to the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) in Greater Noida, the officials said.

In response to a PTI query on whether a patient has died due to coronavirus, GIMS Director Dr. Brig (retd) Rakesh Gupta said: "Yes."

The patient was taken to GIMS early on Friday and he died around 3.30 AM, according to official sources.

It was yet to be established whether the man died before reaching GIMS.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 202 positive cases of coronavirus till Thursday evening, and official figures for Friday were awaited.

Meanwhile, 21 new coronavirus cases were reported today in UP, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in UP to 2,880. Among the total people infected as on date, 987 have recovered and 56 have died.

In other news, those misbehaving with healthcare workers, paramedical staff, police personnel or sanitation workers in Noida and Greater Noida may land in jail for up to seven years along with having to cough out a fine up to ₹5 lakh, Police Commissioner Alok Singh said on Wednesday. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved the UP Public Health and Epidemic Disease Control Ordinance, 2020, which will protect 'corona warriors' such as doctors, paramedical staff, sanitary workers, and the police personnel by making actions against them as punishable acts.





