Covid-19: Fitch expects 'outright contraction' in GDP of China and India in 2020

1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2020, 09:35 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • Fitch says due to the pandemic world GDP is now expected to fall by 3.9% in 2020
  • Fitch said China and India are expected to see sub -1% growth, something unprecedented since at least 1980s.

Ratings agency Fitch said on Wednesday that owing to coronavirus world GDP is expected to fall by 3.9% in 2020 and that the world will witness a recession of unprecedented depth in post-war period

Fitch said China and India are expected to see sub -1% growth and that one can expect an outright contraction in GDP of emerging markets in 2020, something unprecedented since at least 1980s.

The agency said biggest downward GDP revisions are in the Eurozone, where measures to halt spread of coronavirus have taken a very heavy toll on activity in the first quarter. Fitch anticipate GDP in both US and UK, where lockdowns started little later than Eurozone, will decline by more than 10% (not annualised) in the second quarter

Fitch said it expects supply responses and a relaxation of lockdowns to help oil prices to recover in second half of 2020 from current lows.

Fitch said that despite a slightly less negative outlook for Germany, Eurozone GDP is expected to shrink by 7% this year

Fitch said that with job losses on an extreme scale, pressures on small, medium-sized businesses the path back to normality after the Covid-19 crisis is likely to be slow.

