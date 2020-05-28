Covid-19: Flights into Karnataka temporarily suspended from five states

The Karnataka government on Thursday temporarily suspended flights into the state from states reporting high Covid-19 cases, like Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Travel by rail or road into Karnataka from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat has also been suspended to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The travel ban will be in place for next 8-10 days before review, the state cabinet decided. The decision was necessitated after the state's coronavirus cases rose owing to inter-state movement, thus placing state's health facilities under stress.

115 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka in the last 24 hours, taking the Coronavirus tally in the state to 2,533. 95 of these 115 new patients are inter-state passengers.

"53 people were discharged in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. 834 people have been discharged so far and the death toll is 47," the government of Karnataka said.

