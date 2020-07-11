Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday registered a record single-day jump of 8,139 new Covid-19 cases taking the state's overall tally to 2,46,600.

Active cases in the state are 99,202 and total number of patients discharged so far are 1,36,985. 223 more deaths in the last 24 hours take the state's death toll to 10,116 so far.

The state's capital, Mumbai, reported 1,308 new cases today taking its overall tally to 91,547.

With 39 new deaths reported today, Mumbai's death toll stand at 5,241. Number of active cases in Mumbai are at 22,779 and 63,431 patients have recovered so far, including 1,497 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Thane is the next biggest contributor, which saw 371 new cases today with the total number of cases reaching 59,487. Number of active cases in Thane are at 32,059 and 25,829 patients have recovered so far.

Mortality rate in the state is at 4.1% and recovery rate is at 55.55%.

Currently, 6,80,017 people are in-home quarantine and 47,376 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 12,85,991 laboratory samples, 2,46,600 have been tested positive (19.17%) for covid-19 until today.

Meanwhile, lockdown has been extended in suburban Navi Mumbai till 19 July. The city was to be under lockdown during 3-13 July.

So far, there have been 10,260 coronavirus cases in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area. There have been 270 deaths so far in Navi Mumbai. Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) AB Misal said that extension of lockdown was necessary to bring coronavirus pandemic under control

Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will also be under a lockdown from 13-23 July.

