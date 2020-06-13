COVID-19: For the first time, India records over 11,000 coronavirus cases in a day1 min read . Updated: 13 Jun 2020, 09:59 AM IST
- Maharashtra added the highest number of new cases on Friday while Delhi recorded over 2,000 cases for the first time
The coronavirus cases in India saw the biggest jump today. In a first, the states recorded 11,499 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India's COVID-19 tally surged past the somber milestone of 3-lakh cases. Maharashtra added the highest number of new cases on Friday while Delhi recorded over 2,000 cases for the first time.
