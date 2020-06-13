The coronavirus cases in India saw the biggest jump today. In a first, the states recorded 11,499 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India's COVID-19 tally surged past the somber milestone of 3-lakh cases. Maharashtra added the highest number of new cases on Friday while Delhi recorded over 2,000 cases for the first time.

