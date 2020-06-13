Subscribe
Home >News >India >COVID-19: For the first time, India records over 11,000 coronavirus cases in a day
India's COVID-19 tally surged past the somber milestone of 3-lakh cases

COVID-19: For the first time, India records over 11,000 coronavirus cases in a day

1 min read . 09:59 AM IST Written By Anulekha Ray

  • Maharashtra added the highest number of new cases on Friday while Delhi recorded over 2,000 cases for the first time

The coronavirus cases in India saw the biggest jump today. In a first, the states recorded 11,499 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, India's COVID-19 tally surged past the somber milestone of 3-lakh cases. Maharashtra added the highest number of new cases on Friday while Delhi recorded over 2,000 cases for the first time.

