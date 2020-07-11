New Delhi: For third day in a row, both Karnataka and its capital Bengaluru on Saturday clocked record single-day highs in new Covid-19 cases.

Karnataka reported record 2,798 new positive cases of Covid-19 taking the state's overall tally to 36,216, a government bulletin said.

879 recoveries in the last 24 hours take the total number of recoveries in the state to 14,716. 70 more fatalities in the last 24 hours take the state's death toll to 613 so far. The number of active cases in the state are 20,833.

Bengaluru saw record 1,533 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its overall virus tally to 16,862.

Karnataka on 10 July reported its previous biggest single-day spike of 2,313 new Covid-19 cases, including 1,447 in Bengaluru Urban.

To flatten the Covid-19 curve, Karnataka government on Saturday announced complete lockdown in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from 8 pm July 14 to 5 am 22 July . Only essential services will be exempted, said Chief Minister's Office.

"As Covid-19 cases are increasing in the state day by day, based on the advice of experts complete lockdown will be imposed in Bengaluru urban and Bengaluru rural for one week from July 14 Tuesday 8 pm to 5 am on July 22," Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a statement.

During this period hospitals facilities, groceries, milk, vegetables, medicines and other daily use items will be available, also already scheduled Medical exams will be held. Asking people to join hands in controlling COVID-19 by remaining at home during the lockdown, he said, "While going to purchase daily use items, maintain social distance, wear masks, and follow all the guidelines related to lockdown."

