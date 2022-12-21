Covid 19: Former AIIMS director urges to take booster shots, follow protocol

Dr Randeep Guleria stressed the need for people to take Covid-19 booster doses in order to protect themselves, particularly in high-risk groups adding that wintertime is when viral infections increase, necessitating increased precaution.
Health professionals across the country urged people to abide by the Covid protocols in light of the recent spike in cases of the disease in China and other nations. Although they have stated that India is safe as of right now, experts reminded people to exercise caution.
The Medanta Hospital recently announced the appointment of Dr Randeep Guleria as Chairman - Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, and Director - Medical Education.
Speaking to ANI, Dr K Sudhakar, Health minister of Karnataka said, "As of now India is safe due to the robust vaccination program implemented by the government. People had already taken two doses along with a booster dose. I would appeal to the people to take booster dose, who have not taken it yet."
He further stated that health experts are closely monitoring the recently registered positive cases to determine whether any new variants are manifesting themselves.
In order to track any potential new variants, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked States and Union Territories to send samples from all COVID-19-positive cases to INSACOG labs.
In similar vein to Dr Guleria, Dr Abhijit Sarma, superintendent of Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), said to ANI, "There's no need to panic, but people need to follow precautions and covid protocols."
People will congregate in large numbers on the streets and in other locations as Christmas and New Year's celebrations approach. Dismissing the fear, K Sudhakar said, "There's no need to curb people's movements as of now. We need to monitor only."
Dr Arindam Pandey cardiologist & Medical expert from Kolkata spoke to ANI and pointed out the failure of China's Zero Covid policy. He mentioned, "No vaccine can give 100 percent assurance. But China's covid policies backfired. The government of China failed to administer the situation with effective policies. As variants are changing, we can't predict the future with full conviction."
