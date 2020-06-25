Covid-19: Four locations in Bengaluru sealed, says Karnataka Health Minister

New Delhi: Karnataka Health Minister on Thursday said Covid-19 situation in state capital Bengaluru is under control and that there's no community transmission.

"Situation is under control, there's no community transmission. We're working with the CM. We took opinion from experts. They're of the opinion that people from outside are coming to Bengaluru so number of cases are increasing here," B. Sriramulu told ANI.

He said seal down has been implemented at four locations in Bengaluru and that more testings is being done in these locations.

"We have also made arrangements to test senior citizens," he said.

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday asked people to cooperate by following the measures put in place for the control of Covid-19 if they don't want another lockdown or sealing in Bengaluru.

Amid talks about re-imposing lockdown in the city following the recent spike in cases, the Chief Minister said he will hold discussions on Thursday and Friday regarding the strict measures that need to be taken to control the virus.

"Covid-19 pandemic is increasing, we are making all efforts and we have even sealed some areas. Today afternoon at Krishna (the CM's home office) I have called a meeting with Ministers and officials and will discuss the strict measures to be taken to control Covid-19," Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Tomorrow noon I have called a meeting of legislators of all political parties from Bengaluru and all Ministers from the city to discuss with them, seek their opinion and take stringent measures."

Concerned over the increase in Covid-19 cases in the city, Yediyurappa on Monday had directed officials to implement lockdown measures strictly in certain clusters which have reported greater number of coronavirus infections.

The city's busy K R Market and Kalasipalya Market have been sealed for 15 days by the civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as part of measures to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Stating that Bengaluru is a model for the whole country in Covid-19 management, Yediyurappa on Thursday said, when you compare with other major cities, "we have not yet lost control."

"But, still in the last few days there has been a spike in Covid-19 cases, what measures have to be taken to control it- we will hold discussions about it both today and tomorrow and will make all efforts to take more strict measures," he said.

A total of 1,678 cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the city till Wednesday evening.

This includes 78 deaths and 475 discharges.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state which stood at 3,408 as of June 1 has crossed the 10,000 mark on Wednesday with the state capital topping the districts in the infection count.

