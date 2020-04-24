A covid-19 testing kiosk in Ernakulam, Kerala. (Photo: Reuters)
Covid-19: Four-month old with heart condition dies in Kerala

1 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2020, 09:52 AM IST Nidheesh M.K.

  • Kerala has so far failed to establish the source of infection in the child, even as a relative has positive tested for the disease
  • The state has so far reported 447 cases, of which 129 are active. A total of 316 have recovered

ERNAKULAM: A four-month old child succumbed to covid-19 in Kerala's Kozhikode Medical College on Friday, according to hospital authorities.

The child from Malappuram district’s Manjeri had a congenital heart defect and had tested positive for covid-19 on Wednesday after developing pneumonia recently, the hospital said.

The state has been unable to establish the source of infection in the child, even as a relative has tested positive for the disease, local reports said. Parents of the child have reportedly claimed that the said relative had no interactions with deceased. The parents had tested negative earlier, and a fresh result is expected on Friday. Five doctors who treated the child are under observation following the death - the fourth in the state from the disease.

Kerala, the first to report cases of the novel coronavirus, has one of the lowest covid-19 death rates in the country. The three deaths reported earlier, including that of a Puducherry native who died while undergoing treatment in Kerala, were patients with co-morbidities.

The state has so far reported 447 cases, of which 129 are active. A total of 316 have recovered.

For weeks, Kerala had managed to flatten the infection curve, but this week saw a jump on cases again. On Thursday, the state had reported 10 fresh cases.

