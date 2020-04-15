Covid-19: Gadkari asks industry to propose workable demands before govt

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari requested the industry to propose workable relief measures as government finances have also been hit by the outbreak of the global pandemic.

“Request you to understand that the government is also facing a financial crisis, similar to what the industry is going through. Some states don’t have money to pay salaries for the next month. Survival of banks is also challenging," Gadkari said in video interaction with members of industry lobby PHD Chambers of Commerce.

“There has to be a balancing act so that we all survive," the minister said in response to the demands of relief measures from the government to battle the impact of covid-19.

Gadkrari, who is also in charge of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) portfolio, said that he will discuss some of the sector’s challenges to the finance ministry, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The imposition of the nationwide lockdown to deal with the outbreak of coronavirus has hurt economic activity. Small businesses, aviation and tourism sectors are the worst hit. Industry has been pitching for a massive fiscal stimulus package to support people who have lost their livelihood and businesses on the verge of collapse.

To deal with the problem of liquidity, the Industry representatives of the MSME sector urged the minister to facilitate refunds of income tax, goods and services tax (GST) and the public sector units at the earliest. They also demanded imposition of safeguard duty to protect the domestic industry from cheap Chinese imports, extension of the recently announced three-month moratorium to one year, merger of 18% GST slab with 12%, among others to mitigate risk of their survival.

The minister further said that the outbreak of the global pandemic is a blessing in disguise and the domestic industry should use this opportunity to become internationally more competitive.