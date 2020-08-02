COVID-19: Goa sees record single-day spike of 337 new cases

Panaji : A record spike of 337 COVID-19 cases in Goa on Sunday took the infection count in the coastal state to 6,530, while the death of five people increased the toll to 53, an official said.

He said 230 people were discharged, taking the overall count of such cases to 4,668, leaving Goa with 1,809 active ones.

"Four men in the 54-72 age group and a 45-year-old woman died of the infection in ESI Hospital in Margao. On Sunday, 4,525 samples were tested, of which 337 were positive, 2,237 negative and reports of 1,951 are awaited," the official added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 6,530, new cases 337, deaths 53, discharged 4,668, active cases 1,809, samples tested till date 1,34,395.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

