NEW DELHI : Airlines will now have to refund full flight ticket costs, without charging cancellation fee, to passengers who booked tickets during the lockdown period between 25 March and 14 April for travel between 15 April and 3 May, before the government extended the curfew, a senior government official said.

"Passengers, who booked tickets between 25 March and 14 April, for travel after 14 April, the previous deadline of the lockdown, till the current lockdown deadline (3 May), would be given full refund of their tickets," the official added, requesting anonymity.

The ministry of civil aviation (MoCA) on Thursday released a circular stating that passengers are eligible for full refund for all tickets booked during lockdown period of 25 March to 14 April, for travel between 15 April and 3 May.

However, the passengers who have booked tickets before 25 March, for travel between 15 April to 3 May, will not be eligible for full refund. As things stand, most airlines are offering a credit -- equivalent to their ticket prices -- to passengers who are unable to fly due to the lockdown, which can be utilized by them at a later date. Few airlines are also offering refund after applying a cancellation charge.

Airlines had been accepting bookings since first week of April for travel after 14 April, hoping that the nationwide lockdown would not get extended. However, they have now been forced to defer their plans till 4 May.

"If a passenger has booked a ticket during the first lockdown period (from 25 March to 14 April), and the airline has received payment for booking of the air ticket during the first lockdown period for travel during the same period, for both domestic and international air travel and refund is sought by passenger against that booking being cancelled, the airline shall refund the full amount collected without levy of cancellation charge," the aviation ministry circular said.

The ministry of civil aviation has directed the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to monitor airlines' compliance to the ministry's advisory.

As things stand, all international and domestic scheduled airline operations remain suspended till 3 May, the ministry of civil aviation said earlier this week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of a country-wide lockdown, which has been imposed since 25 March to contain the spread of covid-19.

"Some carriers have opened full schedule for sale from 4 May. Even if flights resume from that date, which is not certain, it is highly unlikely that full operations will resume from day 1. Further flight cancellations almost inevitable, resulting in more pax funds in credit," aviation consultancy Capa India said on a twitter post on 14 April.

"Passengers that have purchased tickets for the period from 15 April to 3 May will once again only be offered credit for future travel, rather than a (full) refund," it added.

The aviation sector is badly affected as the revenue loss spread across airlines, airports and retail is estimated to be $1-1.5 billion per month of lockdown, according to industry estimates.

Cash-strapped airlines are using advance ticket sales to keep revenues flowing amidst a grounding of its operations.

However, the latest decision by the government could push some airlines towards closure, said an airline official.

"The current situation is that Indian airlines are amongst the only ones in the world who are forced to suspend operations for 40 days. Airlines have not received any financial support from the govt, and are now being forced to refund in cash rather than through credit. Indian airlines seem to be at the receiving end of the worst of all worlds," the person said, requesting anonymity.

"The very survival of some airlines in now thrown further into doubt due to this," the person added.

