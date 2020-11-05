NEW DELHI : Phased reopening, 50% capacity in classes, 14 days quarantine provision for students coming from outside, no overcrowding in hostels and curb on study tours were among a slew of measures the Indian education regulator issued Thursday as pre-conditions for reopening of colleges and universities.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines for over 50,000 colleges and universities on phased reopening kept in mind the need for lab work, study of senior students in science tech courses, and the campus hiring of students amid the Covid-19 uncertainties

“Keeping in view the uncertainties of future due to COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the functioning of universities and colleges, they may plan to reopen their campuses in a phased manner, ensuring safety, health and well-being of all students and staff. They should be flexible in their plan and should be ready to handle any eventuality arising due to COVID-19," the University Grants Commission (UGC) said.

“Universities and colleges may plan opening the campuses in phases…this may include administrative offices, research laboratories and libraries etc. Thereafter, students of all research programmes and post-graduate students in science and technology programmes may join as the number of such students is comparatively less and norms of physical distancing and preventive measures can be easily enforced," the UGC guidelines said.

It further said the final year students in undergraduate courses may also be allowed to join for academic and campus placement purposes, as per the decision of the head of the institution.

The universities and colleges shall be allowed to open only if they are outside the containment zones. Further, students and staff living in containment zones will not be allowed to attend the colleges. Students and staff shall also be advised not to visit areas falling within containment zones.

But its suggested measures for campus residents may not help much to reopen a lot of institutions especially the residential ones immediately as most of Indian educational institutions have crowded hostels.

“There should be no crowding in hostel areas where students live in close proximity and share common facilities and utilities. Hence, their numbers need to be limited appropriately to avoid crowding. Also, hostel students should be called in phases," it added.

“Hostels may be opened only in such cases where it is necessary while strictly observing the safety and health preventive measures. However, the sharing of rooms may not be allowed in hostels. Symptomatic students should not be permitted to stay in the hostels under any circumstances,’ the UGC said.

Since residential students may be coming from different locations, they shall remain in quarantine and self-monitor their health for a period of 14 days before being allowed to attend classes or as per the policy opted by the state government for quarantine (even if they bring a negative test report or the university/college plan to test them on arrival), the fresh guidelines said.

Practically, this will be tough to adhere as campuses are crowded in India and creating extra facility for students or quarantine purposes will be tough for institutions as they are cash strapped more so in a Covid-19 year.

The UGC said the classes will only have 50% of the capacity and institutions may extend class hours and function six days a week.

