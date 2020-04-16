The finance ministry on Thursday again extended the deadline to pay health and third party automobile insurance premiums, in line with the extension of the nationwide lockdown.

If a policyholder's insurance premium is due for renewal during the 40-day lockdown--25 March to 3 May--and they are unable to do so on time, such payments can be made by 15 May.

"With a view to mitigate hardship to policyholders whose health and motor (third party) insurance policies are due for renewal during the covid-19 lockdown, the government has issued notification allowing policyholders to make payments on or before 15.05.2020 towards renewal of their policies," finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on social networking website Twitter.

This relaxation may provide some relief to policyholders who cannot make payments amid the national lockdown, that was earlier set to end on 14 April, to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

It will include continuity benefits for insurance policyholders, despite a delay in premium payment, May 15 in this case.

"The policyholders whose motor vehicles third party insurance policies fall for renewal during the period on and from 25 March up to 3 May and who are unable to make payment of their renewal premium on time in view of the prevailing situation in the country as a result of the coronavirus disease, are allowed to make such payment for renewal of policies to their insurers on or before May 15 to ensure continuity of the statutory motor vehicle third party insurance cover from the date on which the policy falls due for renewal so that any valid claim triggered during the grace period can be paid," according to an official notification.

The government had first announced a 21-day lockdown, effective 25 March, which led to suspension of most economic activities. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the lockdown will be extended in the wake of rapid rise in the number of covid-19 cases.

The coronavirus outbreak has disrupted business activities, led to factory shutdowns, closure of schools and colleges, along with complete ban on transportation--road, rail, air--barring movement of goods. This prompted the government to announce relief measures to limit its adverse impact on the economy and people, including cash transfer and food security for the poor and moratorium on EMIs, among others.