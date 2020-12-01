Covid-19: Govt official says may not need to vaccinate entire population

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday said there might not be a need to vaccinate entire population if a critical mass of people are given the Covid vaccine shot.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, Bhushan said there was never a talk about inoculating the whole population with Covid vaccine, a critical mass of people will be vaccinated to break transmission.

"I just want to make this clear that the govt has never spoken about vaccinating the entire country. It's important that we discuss such scientific issues, based on factual information only," Bhushan said when asked about how much time it will take to vaccinate the entire country.

"Vaccination would depend on the efficacy of the vaccine and our purpose is to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission. If we're able to vaccinate critical mass of people and break virus transmission, then we may not have to vaccinate the entire population,"said ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava.

Active cases of Covid-19 in India have remained below the 5-lakh mark, with its share further shrinking to 4.60 per cent of the total coronavirus infections reported so far, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The daily new recoveries exceeding new cases has led to a total net reduction of the active caseload to 4,35,603.

A net decline of 11,349 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said on Tuesday.

A total of 31,118 new infections were added to the national tally in a day.

While some states like Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh have witnessed a decline in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours, others such as Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Assam and Goa have reported an addition to their caseload.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.