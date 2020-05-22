Covid-19: Govt panel considers measures to hasten drug approval process

“The issue of reforms in the Drug Regulatory System has been engaging the attention of the Government of India for quite some time now. Although requisite procedural changes have been carried out during the current Covid-19 pandemic and have worked quite well, it is felt that comprehensive changes in the drug regulatory regime should be carried out to reflect global best practices as well as domestic requirements and to streamline Central Drugs Standard Control Organization to make it more effective," the health ministry order said, a copy of which was seen by Mint.