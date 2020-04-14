Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Covid-19: Govt readies interim stimulus for key sectors

2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2020, 12:52 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • The Centre may announce measures for 'survival' of sectors including MSMEs, aviation this week
  • On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3

The finance ministry, in the next few days, will unveil interim measures for sectors that have been hit the most by the covid-19 outbreak. These measures will be an addition to the 1.7 trillion package already announced for the poor.

The Centre may announce measures for 'survival' of sectors including micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as aviation. It is expected to make the announcement this week.

"The interim measures are expected to take care of the survival of businesses that have been hit the most by coronavirus," a senior government official told Mint.

"The government will ensure that no payment, or dues, are pending from its side. This will ensure there is no cash crunch," the official said.

While these interim measures will provide much needed support to some sectors, a larger economic stimulus package will be announced after the lockdown is lifted, the official said.

The government had first announced a 21-day lockdown, effective 25 March, to contain the spread of coronavirus that led to the suspension of most economic activities. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the national lockdown till May 3 to continue its battle against the deadly virus.

The industry has been pitching for a massive fiscal stimulus package to support people who have lost their sources of income and whose businesses are on the verge of collapse due to the lockdown.

Industry body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) had said there is an immediate need for a stimulus of as much as 9-10 trillion. According to a Business Standard report, former chief economic advisor (CEA) Arvind Subramanian said the government will have to spend 10 trillion--an amount equivalent to 5% of India’s GDP--to deal with the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had last month announced a 1.7 trillion financial assistance package, including cash transfer and food security measures for the poor, to help them mitigate the impact of the lockdown.

