Covid-19: Govt signals fiscal slippage with sharp rise in FY21 market borrowing

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday sharply increased its gross borrowing programme for FY21 to ₹12 trillion for FY21 from the budgeted ₹7.8 trillion, signalling major slippage in fiscal deficit amid rising pressure on both revenue and expenditure fronts owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The estimated gross market borrowing in the financial year 2020-21 will be ₹12 lakh crore in place of ₹7.80 lakh crore as per BE 2020-21. The above revision in borrowings has been necessitated on account of the COVID-19 pandemic," the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement.

On 31 March, then economic affairs secretary Atanu Chakraborty had unveiled the borrowing calendar for FY21 holding that government will frontload its borrowing programme by issuing government securities worth ₹4.88 trillion or 62.56% of its gross borrowing target for FY21 in the first half (April-September) of the year. On Friday, the RBI said for the remaining part of the first half of FY21, government will borrow ₹6 trillion.

India’s ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has led to sudden stop to business activities with both manufacturing and services PMIs plummeting to record lows in April. This is expected to hamper government’s revenue collections while the demand for resources to fight the coronavirus outbreak is rising. The government is currently contemplating the size and nature of a stimulus package for the economy including the source of financing to stem the massive job losses and protect vulnerable sections of the society.

Aditi Nayar, principal economist at Care Ratings, said the upward revision in the borrowing programme, although sharp, was inevitable given the estimated extent of revenue loss following the lockdown related to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Higher borrowings are likely to push up yields, unless open market operations or other instruments are deployed by the RBI to absorb a part of the higher issuance, and crowd out borrowings by state governments and corporates. However, less pressure on expenditure compression to offset the expected revenue shortfall, would allow economic activity to display some semblance of recovery in the latter part of this fiscal year," she added.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Rating,s said the increase in gross borrowing programme could push up fiscal deficit to around 5.5% of GDP in FY21 from the budgeted 3.5% of GDP. “There are clear signs of government finances being affected by the shutdown as revenue has ebbed and expenditure pressure will be there through the year even after the lockdown is withdrawn. A takeaway is that this also means that presently there is no intention of RBI lending directly to the government," he added.

Moody’s Investors Service on Friday cautioned that the country’s sovereign rating could be downgraded if its fiscal metrics weaken materially, following a similar warning from Fitch Ratings.

Sabnavis said apart from tax collections, disinvestment target of ₹2.1 trillion looks unattainable as the main targets of Air India and BPCL are unlikely to get the right valuation given the state of the industries. “Nominal GDP of ₹225 trillion would not be attained with the best possible growth in nominal GDP expected at 5-6% compared with the budgeted 10%," he added.

Many forecasters have projected the economy to either contract in FY21 or to grow between 1-2%. Moody’s on Friday said the economy will grow at 0% in FY21, revising downward its March forecast of 2.6% growth.

