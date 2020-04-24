Covid-19: Govt working on liquidity relief steps for MSMEs, says Nitin Gadkari

The government is working on ways to ensure timely payment of pending dues to small businesses hit by the coronavirus-led lockdown, said Nitin Gadkari, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) minister, on Friday. The MSME ministry is working on a ₹1 trillion Centre-backed fund, which will expedite reimbursement of pending bills to small businesses, Gadkari added.

“We are in the process of finalising the scheme and will soon send it to the finance ministry for approval. This will be one of the ways to increase liquidity," Gadkari said in a video conference hosted by Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

The minister also said the Centre plans to change the definition of MSME and is awaiting approval from the Prime Minister.

Gadkari said he has requested the finance minister to fast-track the process of tax refunds and pay MSMEs within eight days.

Creating liquidity by clearing dues from government departments, public sector undertakings, income tax, goods and services tax (GST) refunds as well as demand creation has been some of the top requests from several industry bodies.

The 40-day nationwide lockdown, that ends on 3 May, has brought economic activity to a halt. MSMEs are considered key drivers of job creation and account for about 45% of India's manufacturing output, more than 40% of exports, over 28% of gross domestic product (GDP) and employ about 111 million.

The government will redefine MSME based on their annual revenue, replacing the definition of self-declared investments on plant and machinery, to align them better with the GST regime, besides encouraging ease of doing business.

The finance ministry is soon expected to announce measures for the ‘survival’ of sectors, with the main focus on MSMEs. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced measures to enhance liquidity, improve credit supply and help small businesses and farmers hit by the national lockdown.

Gadkari, who is also in charge of the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, said he has asked officials to make the best use of the lockdown, clear pending dues to contractors and approve projects, and asked National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and its arbitration units to sort 288 cases within three months.

The minister also said the lockdown should be used as an opportunity to become more competitive internationally.