COVID-19, GST will be future Harvard case studies on failure: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

COVID-19, GST will be future Harvard case studies on failure: Rahul Gandhi

1 min read . 10:47 AM IST Agencies

  • Rahul Gandhi also shared a video with a visual of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the background and a graph depicting the number of COVID-19 cases increasing on a daily

NEW DELHI : Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi government over the increasing number of coronavirus cases in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said the future Harvard Business School case studies on failure would include the government's handling of COVID-19 health crisis.

"Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation.3. GST implementation," Rahul Gandhi tweeted along with a clip which included portions from the PM's addresses to the nation on the COVID-19 crisis, including his remarks that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days.

The clip also showed a graph of rising coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation in terms of infection count.

Gandhi's attack on the government came a day after India went past Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.

Gandhi has been leading his party's sharp criticism of the central government over a host of issues, including the continuing standoff between Indian and Chinese armies. The BJP has in turn accused him of lowering the morale of armed forces.

