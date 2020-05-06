Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the government will soon issue guidelines to allow public transport.

“Soon, efforts to start public transport, buses will be made by the government on the basis of some guidelines," Gadkari said addressing members of the bus and car operators confederation of India through a video conference.

“There is also a need to start airlines, railways, and bus transport at some level, because people are still stuck here and there. So I think even this will need to be done as some people are stuck at various places," the minister said.

The minister, however, cautioned that public transport should be opened, while maintaining social distance and adopting all safety measures such as washing hands frequently, using sanitizers, face masks, while operating buses and cars.

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown starting March 25. As a result, all passenger transport service was stopped, including bus, train, metro and airlines. Even as the government extended the lockdown till May 17, it allowed movement of private vehicles--four and two wheeles-- and cabs with some certain restrictions in orange and green zones. Buses and trains for migrant workers, stranded people and students have also been allowed.

However, modes of public transport such as metro, train, bus and airline for the common man is yet to resume across the country.

As far as a demand for a bailout for the passenger transport industry is concerned, Gadkari said the government is fully aware of their problems, and will fully support them to mitigate their issues.

Gadkari said that he is aware of the tough financial conditions of the Indian market during the ongoing pandemic, but urged all stakeholders to work together to combat it. He pointed towards a very good business opportunity being offered by the world industry, which is trying to wriggle out of Chinese market. Indian industry should use this opportunity to invite foreign companies to invest with them in India, the minister said.

Meanwhile, members of the confederation made suggestions for improving the condition of public transport which include extending interest payment exemptions, restarting public transport, extending age life limit, deferring state taxes, extending MSME benefits, extending insurance policy validity, among others, an official statement said.

