COVID-19: Gujarat adds 919 cases to breach 45,000-mark; 10 die

AHMEDABAD : With 919 new coronavirus cases, Gujarat's tally breached the 45,000-mark on Thursday, while 10 more patients succumbed to the infection, said the state health department.

After the addition of 919 new cases in the last 24 hours - the second highest single-day spike so far - the tally went up to 45,567, said a release by the health department.

As many as 10 persons with COVID-19 infection died across the state, taking the toll to 2,091, it said.

Also, 828 people were discharged from different hospitals in the state, taking the recoveries to 32,174, the department said.

As many as 191 patients recovered in Surat district alone followed by 188 in Ahmedabad and 166 in Vadodara, it said.

Out of the total 919 new cases, 265 were from Surat district alone, including 217 in the city limits.

Ahmedabad district was on second spot with 181 new cases, 168 of them in city areas. Ahmedabad's tally of cases has now reached 23,780, the highest in the state.

Other districts where significant number of cases were reported in the last 24 hours were Rajkot (51), Bhavnagar (50), Junagadh (32) and Bharuch (29).

With fresh cases, Surat's tally has gone up to 9,451, the second highest after Ahmedabad.

Of the total 10 fatalities, five each were reported from Ahmedabad and Surat city.

The release said Gujarat has conducted 4,99,170 tests.

The state has 11,302 active cases, of which 73 patients are on ventilator while 11,229 are stable, it said.

Out of around 3.56 lakh people currently quarantined in the state, as many as 3.53 lakh are home quarantined while 2,385 are in different facilities.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 45,567, new cases 919, deaths 2091 discharged 32,174, active cases 11,302 and people tested so far 4,99,170. PTI PJT PD RSY RSY

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

