Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >COVID-19: Gujarat adds record 1,144 cases; 24 die, 783 recover
Medical staff at Civil Hospital pay tribute to doctor who died during her service at the hospital

COVID-19: Gujarat adds record 1,144 cases; 24 die, 783 recover

1 min read . 09:43 PM IST PTI

  • Total tally in the state is at 59,126 while the fatalities stand at 2,396 with 24 fresh deaths in 24 hours
  • With 13,535 active cases, there are 89 patients who are on ventilator while 43,000 have been discharged so far in the state

AHMEDABAD : Gujarat reported 1,144 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike, taking the tally to 59,126, the state health department said.

Gujarat reported 1,144 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike, taking the tally to 59,126, the state health department said.

Fatalities rose to 2,396 with the death of 24 more COVID-19 patients, it said.

Fatalities rose to 2,396 with the death of 24 more COVID-19 patients, it said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 43,195 after 783 more patients were discharged from hospitals, the health department said in a release.

There are 13,535 active cases in the state, where 89 patients are on ventilators, the department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,126, new cases 1,144, deaths 2,396, discharged 43,195, active cases 13,535, people tested so far 7,13,006.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated