COVID-19: Gujarat adds record 1,144 cases; 24 die, 783 recover

AHMEDABAD : Gujarat reported 1,144 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike, taking the tally to 59,126, the state health department said.

Gujarat reported 1,144 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike, taking the tally to 59,126, the state health department said.

Fatalities rose to 2,396 with the death of 24 more COVID-19 patients, it said.

Fatalities rose to 2,396 with the death of 24 more COVID-19 patients, it said. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The number of recovered cases in the state rose to 43,195 after 783 more patients were discharged from hospitals, the health department said in a release.

There are 13,535 active cases in the state, where 89 patients are on ventilators, the department said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,126, new cases 1,144, deaths 2,396, discharged 43,195, active cases 13,535, people tested so far 7,13,006.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics CoronavirusGujarat