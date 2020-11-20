Amid Covid surge, night curfew imposed in parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat government on Friday announced that starting 21 November, it has imposed night curfew in Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara between 9 pm and 6 am in the wake of surging coronavirus cases in the state, according to news agency ANI report.

The announcement by Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel came after the state government on Thursday had decided to impose complete curfew in Ahmedabad from 9 pm of 20 November to 6 am of 23 November, after which a night curfew will remain in force.

"Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation declared night curfew from 9 pm to 6 am every day from tomorrow in order to control the spread of COVID-19. The situation was reviewed late night and it has been decided that a complete curfew shall be imposed from tomorrow night 9 pm till Monday morning at 6 am in the city of Ahmedabad," an order said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the prevailing situation, the Gujarat government has put on hold its earlier decision to open secondary schools and colleges in the state from November 23, said an official release.

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has also imposed a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am from tomorrow in the more virus-affected cities in the state.

"Night curfew to be imposed between 10 pm to 6 am, starting from November 21 in Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Vidisha, and Ratlam districts. People engaged in essential services & factory workers are exempted," Chouhan said.

However, Chouhan on Friday rejected recent reports that the state government is mulling to impose lockdown again in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He cleared the air surrounding all speculations and said, "No lockdown to be imposed in the state."

With the coronavirus cases rising once again in the state, there were reports that the Madhya Pradesh government was considering announcing a fresh lockdown.

On Friday, as many as 1,420 new cases of coronavirus infection were found in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the state's caseload to 1,94,402, the health department said.

The death toll due to coronavirus reached 3,837 with seven more patients succumbing, it added.

At the same time, 1,040 patients also recovered during this period.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh reported 1,363 new cases and 14 deaths on Thursday, according to the State Health Department. Madhya Pradesh has so far reported a total of 1,88,018 cases of which 1,75,089 have recovered. A total of 3,129 people have lost their lives due to the deadly pandemic.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via